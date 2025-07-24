Row House Cinema reopening Hollywood Theater this fall with help from design team behind ScareHouse

Row House Cinema is preparing to reopen the historic Hollywood Theater in Dormont this fall. It will be the second theater operated by owner Brian Mendelssohn and its team, who acquired the Dormont theater in 2023.

“It’s a pillar of the community and if you talk to anyone in Dormont they will say that,” Marketing Director Kelsey Zehmisch said. “It’s undergone probably five or six renovations in the past hundred years and it’s changed a lot in that time. The capacity has changed, the architecture style has changed, so that was definitely something we thought about when we took this on. What we ultimately landed on is that we’re going to restore it to its kind of original 1920s aesthetic, which is called an atmospheric theater.”

The theater will feature a domed ceiling, which is currently being installed. The team behind it worked with the design team Needs More Fog, who have designed the currently closed ScareHouse and the updated Old Mill ride at Kennywood to craft decor inspired by the 1920s classic Metropolis.

