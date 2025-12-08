Rugby Realty lands investment firm for Frick Building

PITTSBURGH — A financial firm’s need for a central location has landed a new office deal on Grant Street downtown for Rugby Realty Co. Inc.

Chronometer Partners LP, an institutional investment and advisory firm with a staff of 10, has inked a lease for approximately 6,000 square feet at the Frick Building, the historic office property at 437 Grant Street.

With staff who live both north and south as well as around the city, Matthew Smith, the firm’s founder and managing partner, emphasized the need for an office all employees could reach with relative ease.

