Rugby Realty preparing upgrades for One Oxford, including food hall, music speakeasy and more

PITTSBURGH — Months after purchasing One Oxford Centre, New Jersey-based Rugby Realty is moving forward with big plans.

Rugby acquired the 301 Grant Street building back in March. One Oxford is the third-largest office building in downtown Pittsburgh, home to 45-stories, over a million square feet of office space and tenants including PWC and CBRE.

Rugby is preparing renovations for several parts of the building, including changes to the building’s main lobby.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group