Rumored development of condos near North Park causes concern for business owners

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Talk on social media and among small business owners near North Park suggesting condos could be built on Ingomar Road is causing concern.

Dwight Yingling, who owns a bait and tackle shop where the condos are rumored to be built, is worried about his future after seeing the claims online.

“I certainly can’t retire yet. If I had a big pension and all that happy stuff…. but you don’t get a pension at a bait and tackle shop. I’m sorry,” Yingling said. “I haven’t slept much since because I have got to figure out what I’m going to do.”

A spokesperson for the Town of McCandless told Channel 11 they have received “no applications nor serious inquiries regarding the subject parcels on Ingomar Road.”

Plus — the spokesperson added that the area is a “Neighborhood Center zoning district” — which was chosen for this area because it allows for a mix of residential and smaller neighborhood-scale commercial development.

People we spoke to hope condos, or something similar, aren’t ever built near the entrance to one of the most popular North Hills parks.

“Whoever’s property that is, I guess it’s up to them to develop it as needed, but I’d hope they’d give it some consideration to the surroundings and what the people want here,” North Park runner, Robert Venturini said.

We also spoke over the phone to the landlord, who says the town reached out to them with a list of developers who they’d be interested in working with.

But — as of now, nothing has been decided.

“If you build townhouses and condos and apartments in North Park… That’s just going to really ruin it,” Yingling said.

