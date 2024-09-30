Runners attend annual Pittsburgh Great Race to raise money for medical research

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of runners took to the streets of Pittsburgh for an annual race.

The Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race was held in gloomy weather this year but that did not keep runners at bay.

“Rain? It’s Pittsburgh, you know. It’s a little drizzly here this morning but when you’re doing endurance events, being a little cool and a little bit of misty rain isn’t a bad thing,” said Events Manager Brian Katze.

Organizers say Pittsburgh natives return home from all over the country for the event.

This is the 47th year the event was held.

Each year The Great Race donates to the Richard S. Caliguiri Amyloidosis Fund which is dedicated to supporting medical research.

