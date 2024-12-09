Runners raise money kids with incarcerated parents during holiday fundraiser in Oakdale

OAKDALE, Pa. — People came out to raise money for a good cause during the holiday season while also getting some exercise.

Amachi Pittsburgh’s “Run Santa Run” event started at Helicon Brewing in Oakdale on Sunday morning.

Amachi Pittsburgh is a mentorship program that supports children.

Organizers of the run want to provide toys for kids who have incarcerated parents or caregivers.

“We just want to try to raise some spirits at the holidays and make sure that kids who might not otherwise have a good experience at Christmas are able to,” said Matt Imhof with GCXC.

GCXC is an event timing and management company that specializes in racing and encourages volunteering.

There are two more races scheduled for next weekend.

One will take place on Saturday at Cranberry Township’s Graham Park and the other will be held on Sunday in South Park.

