Russell Wilson had long meeting with Steelers; no deal so far

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson enjoyed a lengthy free agent visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, according to a report by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, but no deal is in place between the team and Wilson as of late on Friday.

Anderson reported that Wilson sat with new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for hours on Friday, after he flew into Pittsburgh from New Jersey, where he met with the New York Giants on Thursday. Anderson also reported that Wilson had reached out to some Steelers players to do his homework about the team.

It was first reported on Thursday that Wilson was expected to meet with the Steelers before the official start of the free agent contact period on Monday. The Steelers were the second team he met with, and he is also expected to speak with the Las Vegas Raiders.

