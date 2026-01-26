Rust faces possible discipline for high hit on Boeser

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Bryan Rust will have a hearing to determine whether he will face discipline for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver’s Brock Boeser, the NHL Player Safety Department announced Monday.

In the dying seconds of the Penguins’ 3-2 win at Vancouver, and with the Canucks pressing hard to tie the game and scrambling around the Penguins net, Boeser had a prime chance to score, with goaltender Stuart Skinner down on the ice.

Video shows that Rust came swooping in to the crowd of players and hit Boeser. It appears to show contact up high with Boeser, although it’s not clear that the contact happened with Rust’s elbow or his upper body. Boeser was slow to get up, and Rust was given a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head.

