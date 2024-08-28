Saint Vincent College earns College of Distinction status

LATROBE, Pa. — A college in Westmoreland County has been named a College of Distinction for the 2024-2025 school year.

Saint Vincent College was named a College of Distinction overall and in the following subcategories: Pennsylvania colleges, Catholic colleges, business programs, education programs, engineering programs and career development.

This distinction means Saint Vincent College is “well-equipped to provide a personalized education geared toward a students’ interests.” To be chosen the college goes through a selection process that involves thorough research and interviews with school officials to prove excellence in four distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes.

“Our recognition by Colleges of Distinction is a tribute to the hard work and success of our students, alumni and faculty,” said Fr. Paul Taylor, O.S.B., C’87, S’91, president of Saint Vincent College. “Our students aim high for constant achievement—not only in the classroom, but throughout their careers and lives.”

This is the second year in a row Saint Vincent College has been recognized as a College of Distinction.

