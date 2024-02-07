Salem’s Market officially opening Hill District location this week; here’s when

PITTSBURGH — Salem’s Market will officially open its location in Pittsburgh’s Hill District this week.
The market will open on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 a.m.
The Hill District neighborhood has been without a grocery store since 2019 when Shop n’ Save closed its location there.
“This marks a significant milestone for the legendary neighborhood, providing convenient access to fresh produce, meat specials, halal meat, name-brand products, and essential goods,” Salem’s Market said in a news release.
