Local

Salem’s Market officially opening Hill District location this week; here’s when

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Salem’s Market officially opening Hill District location this week; here’s when

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Salem’s Market will officially open its location in Pittsburgh’s Hill District this week.

>> Salem’s Market set to open soon in the Hill District

The market will open on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 a.m.

The Hill District neighborhood has been without a grocery store since 2019 when Shop n’ Save closed its location there.

“This marks a significant milestone for the legendary neighborhood, providing convenient access to fresh produce, meat specials, halal meat, name-brand products, and essential goods,” Salem’s Market said in a news release.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Country music singer Toby Keith dies after stomach cancer battle
  • PHOTOS: Country music singer Toby Keith through the years
  • ‘Carry it on’: Family of beloved referee who died after medical emergency talks about his legacy
  • VIDEO: 11 Investigates gets refund for driver who fought, won school bus camera citation
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read