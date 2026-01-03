Salt truck takes down traffic lights on Route 51

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Crews in West Mifflin spent their holiday repairing this intersection.

It was early Thursday morning when a salt truck with its bed raised took out traffic lights along Route 51.

Skyview Volunteer Fire Company posted photos of downed wires and a smashed red light.

It took crews 10 hours to make the repairs in the freezing temperatures.

