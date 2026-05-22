Some Pittsburgh-area pools consider delayed opening as forecast calls for rain

Memorial Day weekend is the official opening for pools across the region. With a high temperature of 57 degrees and rain forecasted, many are questioning if it makes sense to open on Saturday.

“I remember a lot of hot days, but not many cold ones, but that’s Pittsburgh weather,” Harvey Whittaker of Mount Washington said. “They’re gonna get some kids that will go for sure cause they’re crazy enough, but I think attendance will be down for the first few days, but it’ll pick back up cause it’s gonna get warmer next week.”

Saturday’s crummy swimming weather has some questioning if they’d even get in the water.

“‘Cause I wouldn’t want to be freezing,” Madelyn Daffner of Dormont said.

In Avonworth, a recent mechanical issue forced crews to drain the pool. The good news: the problem is fixed, and the pool is getting filled once again, with an anticipated opening on Monday, May 25.

Scott Township’s Pool is filled and ready to go for anyone willing to take a dip.

“Even though it’s cold, ... I’ll go. I’ll jump right in,” Giana Williams said.

“I’d probably still go. (Why?) ‘Cause pools are just fun to be at,” Mikey Merriman of Dormont said.

In Dormont, the pool is filled, but according to its website, it won’t be opening Saturday due to low temperatures.

This summer season, Dormont Pool and Scott Township Pools will honor Mount Lebanon Swim passes due to a pump issue at the Mount Lebanon pool. It’s unclear when the Mount Lebanon pool will reopen.

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