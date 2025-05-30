Sandcastle Waterpark delays opening again due to weather

WEST HOMESTEAD — Sandcastle Waterpark has postponed its opening for the second time this year due to weather.

The waterpark in West Homestead announced over social media that its opening has been pushed back to Sunday, June 1, because of “unseasonably chilly temperatures.”

Originally set for May 24, the park’s 2025 season kickoff was delayed to Saturday, May 31, due to inclement weather.

Sandcastle now says the park will be closed on Saturday. However, all 2025 Sandcastle passholders can visit Kennywood for free on Saturday.

“We know, Mother Nature has not been cooperating... but we’re getting there,” the park stated on social media.

Sandcastle also announced it has extended its opening sale. More information is available here.

