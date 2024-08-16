Satellite license-to-carry event to be held in South Park

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office will hold a satellite license-to-carry event in South Park this weekend.

The event is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Park Community Center on Brownsville Road.

Anyone wanting to get a new license or renew an existing one will need to bring a valid ID and $20 cash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group