‘Saturday Night Live’ 50th Anniversary Special will air on Channel 11

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special broadcast that will air on Channel 11.
“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” will air live on NBC on Sunday at 8 p.m. and run for three hours. A red carpet event will start at 7 p.m.
The show will feature a mix of current and previous cast members. NBC said some of the legendary alumni expected to return are Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman.
They will be joined by others, including:
- Adam Sandler
- Amy Poehler
- Andy Samberg
- Chris Rock
- Eddie Murphy
- Fred Armisen
- Jason Sudeikis
- Jimmy Fallon
- Kate McKinnon
- Kenan Thompson
- Kristen Wiig
- Maya Rudolph
- Molly Shannon
- Pete Davidson
- Seth Meyers
- Tina Fey
- Tracy Morgan
- Will Ferrell
- Will Forte
A slew of celebrity guests are also expected to appear. So far the following people have been confirmed to perform:
- Adam Driver
- Ayo Edebiri
- Bad Bunny
- Dave Chappelle
- John Mulaney
- Kim Kardashian
- Martin Short
- Miley Cyrus
- Paul McCartney
- Paul Simon
- Pedro Pascal
- Peyton Manning
- Quinta Brunson
- Robert De Niro
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Scarlett Johansson
- Steve Martin
- Tom Hanks
- Woody Harrelson
The last major SNL anniversary special aired in 2015 for the 40-year celebration.
