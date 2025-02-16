‘Saturday Night Live’ 50th Anniversary Special will air on Channel 11

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special broadcast that will air on Channel 11.

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” will air live on NBC on Sunday at 8 p.m. and run for three hours. A red carpet event will start at 7 p.m.

The show will feature a mix of current and previous cast members. NBC said some of the legendary alumni expected to return are Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman.

They will be joined by others, including:

Adam Sandler

Amy Poehler

Andy Samberg

Chris Rock

Eddie Murphy

Fred Armisen

Jason Sudeikis

Jimmy Fallon

Kate McKinnon

Kenan Thompson

Kristen Wiig

Maya Rudolph

Molly Shannon

Pete Davidson

Seth Meyers

Tina Fey

Tracy Morgan

Will Ferrell

Will Forte

A slew of celebrity guests are also expected to appear. So far the following people have been confirmed to perform:

Adam Driver

Ayo Edebiri

Bad Bunny

Dave Chappelle

John Mulaney

Kim Kardashian

Martin Short

Miley Cyrus

Paul McCartney

Paul Simon

Pedro Pascal

Peyton Manning

Quinta Brunson

Robert De Niro

Sabrina Carpenter

Scarlett Johansson

Steve Martin

Tom Hanks

Woody Harrelson

The last major SNL anniversary special aired in 2015 for the 40-year celebration.

