Saturday showers clear by mid-morning, clouds stick around

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need the rain gear first thing Saturday morning, but certainly not the entire day. A cold front will move through by mid-morning, shutting off rain by about 9 a.m. in most areas. Clouds will remain stubborn, but we should see at least a little sun later this afternoon as temperatures fall into the 50s. It will turn breezy, too, with northwest winds gusting as high as 20 mph.

Clearing skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 30s for many of us on Sunday morning. While not widespread, patchy frost is possible for a few areas, especially where winds go calm, which is more likely west of Pittsburgh.

“Sun”day looks spectacular, with plenty of blue skies, calm conditions and seasonable temperatures in the mid-60s. Highs will take off again early next week, with 70s back by Monday and low 80s in the forecast for Tuesday. An approaching system will bring our next chance for strong storms by Tuesday evening.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group