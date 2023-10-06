Scam alert: Pennsylvania officials warning of Medicaid texting scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Human Services is warning seniors about a Medicaid texting scam.

One message coming from a company called Health Solutions alerts the person of needing to review their plan.

Another message, from Innovative Partners, requests bank information to pay a balance.

These messages targeting seniors are all red flags for fraudulent messages from phony companies.

Department of Human Services Press secretary Brandon Cwalina says DHS will send text messages from time to time, but never requesting personal information or banking information.

“How much you’re authorized to receive, What your premiums are. Things like that. We will never request specific personal information, especially banking information,” Cwalina said.

DHS sends links that end in “.gov,” which is another sign that these companies are fake.

“We really want to just get the word out to folks that if they are receiving things like this to hang up the phone,” Cwalina said.

He says to then call the Department of Human Services to report it. DHS customer service can be reached at 1877-395-8930.

There are 3.5 million people who receive Medicaid and SNAP benefits in Pennsylvania. DHS doesn’t know how many people have been contacted by these fake companies, but the state inspector general is investigating it.

