Scam targeting members of US military on the rise

Scams targeting U.S. military personnel have increased by 25% over the past year, leading to higher average losses for service members compared to civilians.

Consumer advisor Clark Howard warns that military personnel and their families need to be vigilant, as scammers find it easy to target active duty paychecks.

“If you’re a family member, you need to alert them,” said Clark Howard, emphasizing the importance of awareness among military families.

Howard advises military personnel to be cautious of unsolicited calls and to hang up immediately if they suspect a scam.

The increase in scams is attributed to the ease with which criminals can exploit the military pay system, making service members attractive targets.

