Scammers impersonating local car dealership that closed in 2022, police say

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — Scammers are impersonating a local used car dealership, police say.

The Blairsville Borough Police Department said they have received multiple calls from people who live outside the state who said they are being scammed by “Jack Ross Used Cars” in Blairsville.

Police said that the dealership closed in 2022.

Victims are being contacted online and over the phone from a false number that claims to be from Jack Ross Used Cars.

Officers said any number or contact claiming to be from Jack Ross Used Cars is fake.

Anyone who believes they have been scammed should contact their local police department.

