Scammers selling fake solar eclipse glasses, Pennsylvania Attorney General warns

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania officials are warning Pennsylvanians that scammers are selling glasses that may not keep their eyes safe while watching the solar eclipse on April 8.

The only safe way to watch the solar eclipse is through solar-viewing glasses equipped with special filters. According to Attorney General Michelle Henry, these fake glasses won’t have the necessary filters.

“This is a fun and exciting global event, and that widespread anticipation has attracted scammers looking to make a buck without consideration of potential harm,” Henry said. “Do your research to make sure the glasses you buy will thoroughly protect your eyes and allow you to safely view the solar eclipse.”

Henry says scammers are taking advantage of consumer demand for solar glasses and have flooded the market with fake products.

To avoid being scammed, Henry suggests reading information on suppliers of safe solar viewers and checking that the glasses you bought are marked with the international safety standard – certification number ISO 12312-2. However, the American Astronomical Society warns some glasses may claim they meet the standard without being properly tested.

