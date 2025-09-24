Scammers sending unrequested medical equipment to seniors, charging them for it, officials warn

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general is warning seniors and their families about a Medicare scam that’s becoming more common.

The scam targets senior patients by sending them durable medical equipment, such as oxygen equipment and wheelchairs, that was not prescribed or ordered by a healthcare professional. Scammers then bill either the patient or Medicare for these items, potentially defrauding the program and impacting those who rely on it.

“We are seeing a growing number of instances where senior patients are receiving equipment so that scammers can collect a payout from the patient or the state Medicare program,” said Attorney General Dave Sunday.

The Office of Attorney General’s Health Care Section advises seniors to check their Medicare claims regularly and report any suspicious activity.

Seniors are also encouraged to report any unrequested medical items received through the mail and to stop before paying bills from unknown providers.

If you think you’ve been targeted by a Medicare scam, you can report it by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

