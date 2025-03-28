A scathing Penguins recap; lifeless Pens stomped again

BUFFALO, NY. — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

And the bottom dropped out.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ run of wins and hot goaltending withered in the Florida sun this week. It was officially buried Thursday when the worst team in the Eastern Conference, the Buffalo Sabres, destroyed the Penguins 7-3 at Key Bank Center.

Or rather, the Penguins destroyed the Penguins. And maybe Buffalo isn’t the worst team in the East.

First, the tidbit of good news. Penguins center Sidney Crosby set the NHL mark with his 20th season of at least a point per game, breaking Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 19 set in 1998. Crosby (26) snapped a wrist shot over Buffalo goalie James Reimer at 11:11 of the first period to pull the Penguins to within 2-1.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group