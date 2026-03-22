Scattered severe storms kick up by mid-afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for a summer-like feel as temperatures push into the upper 70s and near 80 this afternoon! Thunderstorms will start to pop as early as 3 p.m. and will be most widespread late this afternoon or early this evening. Storms may be severe with damaging winds and hail as the primary threats, although repeated rounds of heavy rain are also possible. Even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Most of the rain will exit shortly after midnight, with much colder air pouring in overnight. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s with wind chills dropping closer to 30 degrees.

Highs will be much more seasonable on Monday in the mid-40s. Temperatures jump again Tuesday, Wednesday, and into Thursday before another front brings us showers and gusty winds Thursday night.

Seasonable temperatures can be expected as we head into next weekend.

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