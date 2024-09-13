Local

School bus involved in crash in Pitcairn

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

School bus involved in crash in Pitcairn School bus involved in crash in Pitcairn

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITCAIRN, Pa. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Pitcairn Friday morning.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the crash happened on Broadway Boulevard.

Our crew saw a bus from the Gateway School District at the scene.

There’s currently no word on if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Gateway School District.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 people killed, 2 injured in crash on I-70 in West Virginia, roadway shut down ‘indefinitely’
  • Woman accused of killing and eating a cat in Ohio is not an immigrant, was born in Canton
  • West Virginia State University football player shot, killed night before game against his old school
  • VIDEO: $2.3M worth of heroin found in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read