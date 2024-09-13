School bus involved in crash in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, Pa. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Pitcairn Friday morning.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the crash happened on Broadway Boulevard.

Our crew saw a bus from the Gateway School District at the scene.

There’s currently no word on if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Gateway School District.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group