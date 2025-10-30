School bus involved in crash in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Ross Township.

Click here for photos from the scene.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of North Balph Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A car was pinned under the school bus.

Another car was being towed when Channel 11 arrived at the scene.

Students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Seville Volunteer Fire Company said there are no reported injuries to any kids who were on the bus.

North Balph Avenue is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group