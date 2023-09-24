School bus with 13 students inside crashes into vehice in Lawrence County

NORTH BEAVER, Pa. — A school bus with 13 students inside it crashed into a vehicle in Lawrence County, state police say.

Troopers were called to the crash on Wampum Road in North Beaver Township at 3:54 p.m. on Friday.

A police report said the bus backed into a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado while trying to make a three-point turn from Vance Road East onto Vance Road West.

The bus was from the Mohawk Area School District and had 13 students inside of it at the time of the crash.

State police said all of the students were observed by medics at the scene but no injuries were reported. One 5-year-old girl was taken to a hospital at her parents’ request.

Mohawk’s superintendent issued a statement about the crash to Channel 11 on Saturday.

“13 elementary students were on the bus at the time of the accident. We are very thankful that no students or drivers were injured. All students were released to their parents at the scene,” said Dr. Lorree Houk.

The Chevrolet Silverado sustained so much front-end damage that it had to be towed from the scene.

North Beaver Fire Department and Wampum Fire Department also responded to the scene.

