SCI Greene allowing non-Pennsylvania residents to apply for open corrections officer positions

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania residency requirement to work at SCI Greene has been waived.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), non-Pennsylvania residents can apply for open corrections officer and corrections officer trainee positions.

“Because SCI Greene is located about 20 miles from the southern border of Pennsylvania, we have historically seen significant interest from applicants living in West Virginia,” said supervisor of the DOC’s Recruitment and Retention Division, Captain Dennis Reichert. “Waiving the Pennsylvania residency requirement for corrections officer positions at SCI Greene allows us to recruit job seekers who live within driving distance but had previously been prohibited from consideration.”

Most civil service positions require applicants to either be a current or former Pennsylvania resident, DOC said. There’s no residency requirement for non-civil service jobs.

“We want to make a career with the Commonwealth as accessible as possible and open the doors of opportunity for more people to enter public service,” said Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver, whose agency is responsible for recruitment and hiring. “Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we have eliminated unnecessary college degree requirements and changed how we evaluate applicants to focus on experience. We have also created an array of new internship, apprenticeship, and fellowship programs, starting from high school students to advanced degree graduates.”

To learn more about becoming a corrections officer and to apply to open positions at SCI Greene, click here.

