RANKIN, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police served a search warrant at a house in Rankin.

The Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department said their officers executed a search warrant at a house on the 100 block of Rankin Boulevard on Thursday.

Man charged after police seize drugs, stolen gun from house in Rankin A man is facing charges after police served a search warrant at a house in Rankin. (Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department/Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department)

Officers said they found a large amount of marijuana and a gun that was determined to be stolen.

A 28-year-old man is facing charges. Police have not identified him at this time.

Pitcairn Police and the Swissvale-Braddock Hills Police Department provided assistance.

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