Scottdale residents nervous that new garbage trucks could damage their property

SCOTTDALE, Pa. — Neighbors along Fourth Avenue in Scottdale are hoping a permanent solution will resolve the trash issues they say they’ve been having for a few weeks now.

“It has been very inconsistent and missed pickup,” neighbor Savannah Cutsler said.

Mayor Lindy House tells Channel 11 the borough had switched to a new trash service provider, Republic Services, on June 1. House said Fourth Avenue is too narrow for Republic Service’s trucks, which posed challenges.

“We see the trash company come down like they’re going to come down our street, and then they just don’t come,” said Cutsler.

Sharon Bailey said neighbors are concerned about potential damage to their vehicles.

“We are afraid for our cars getting damaged,” Bailey said. “Then them coming back at us and saying we’d be responsible for them hitting it.”

Mayor House said Republic Services will be using smaller garbage trucks on Fourth Avenue to better navigate the narrow roadway.

Residents said they hope the change becomes permanent.

“Nobody wants to have garbage hanging out in their house all day,” one resident said. “That’s not safe. That’s not sanitary at all. It’s disgusting.”

Channel 11 reached out to Republic Services, which said:

“Republic Services is committed to safe, reliable service throughout the Borough of Scottdale. We implemented a standardized, street-based cart collection program to improve service consistency and safety for residents and drivers. We understand some residents may have concerns about truck access on narrower streets. Our drivers prioritize safety, and if service challenges arise, we will work closely with our customers and borough officials to address them.”

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