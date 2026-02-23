Screening for new Western Pennsylvania football documentary airs at Kamin Science Center

PITTSBURGH — A new documentary exploring Western Pennsylvania’s long history with football was screened on Monday.

“The Football Town” is a 52-minute documentary that highlights the importance of the Pittsburgh area’s football legacy ahead of the NFL Draft.

“We believe that football is just a pure part of the culture of Western Pennsylvania. We’re excited to use the NFL Draft to showcase that importance in our culture, the fabric of who we are, and we’re excited for this to be the first real stepping out moment for the NFL Draft,” writer Jim Britt said.

The documentary is narrated by Pittsburgh native Pat McAfee and features Steelers legends like Bill Cowher, Jerome Bettis, Joey Porter Sr. and James Harrison, among others.

It covers the high school football scene too, exploring team culture at schools like Aliquippa, Homewood, Peters Township and Steel Valley.

The documentary premieres at the Kamin Science Center on Saturday and will continue to air there though the NFL Draft.

