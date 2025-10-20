Sealing work on stretch of southbound Route 28 begins Monday, bringing lane restrictions

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Sealing and line painting work on southbound Route 28 in Pittsburgh and Millvale is set to begin Monday night.

The work will affect the stretch of Route 28 between the Millvale (Exit 3B) and south I-579/I-279, I-376/Veterans Bridge/Ft Pitt Bridge (Exit 1A) interchanges.

Lane restrictions will be in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday nights, as crews conduct the necessary maintenance.

The sealing and line painting operations are scheduled to continue through late October, weather permitting.

