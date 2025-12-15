Search for the Brown University shooter resumes as questions swirl about campus security

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities knocked on doors Monday searching for any video there might be of the Brown University gunman, who could be seen in grainy footage walking away from the weekend attack that killed two students and wounded nine others.

Video of person of interest in Brown shooting: pic.twitter.com/fjufQ3MTdC — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 14, 2025

Police renewed their search after releasing a person of interest Sunday once they determined the evidence pointed in a different direction. Meanwhile, details began to emerge about the students who were killed.

The abrupt announcement marked a setback in the investigation of Saturday’s attack at the Ivy League school. Questions were mounting about campus security, the apparent lack of video evidence and whether the focus on the person of interest gave the killer more time to escape justice.

Providence residents and students were relieved early Sunday when officials said they had detained a man at a Rhode Island hotel in connection with the attack and lifted the lockdown. But that relief was short-lived, as Mayor Brett Smiley said hours later that investigators didn’t know whether the gunman was still in the area.

Colin Moussette, who has friends at Brown and is considering enrolling next fall, said while visiting the campus Monday that he felt uneasy knowing that the suspect has not been caught.

“How someone got away, like in the middle of the day is, to me, not only heartbreaking but very concerning,” he said. “How they got access to the building is concerning.”

Providence police on Monday released a second video showing someone dressed in all black walking along a city street minutes after the shooting. The video — like an earlier one released the day of the shooting — did not show the suspect’s face.

We are sharing a video of a person of interest and plan to release additional video as part of the ongoing investigation. If you recognize this individual, please contact our Tip Center online at https://t.co/wMDG5fF8y4 or call 401-272-3121 pic.twitter.com/LuPCx7mAV2 — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 15, 2025

In a neighborhood near the university, a line of officers scraped their feet through a snow-covered yard looking for evidence. Meanwhile, agents identifying themselves as U.S. marshals asked locals if they had security cameras, one resident said.

One of the dead was active in church. The other overcame health concerns

The shooting happened in an auditorium-style classroom where students in a study group were preparing for an upcoming exam.

Ella Cook, a 19-year-old sophomore who was vice president of the Brown College Republicans and beloved in her church in Birmingham, Alabama, was one of the students killed, according to her pastor at home.

In announcing her death Sunday, the Rev. R. Craig Smalley described Cook as “an incredible grounded, faithful, bright light” who encouraged and “lifted up those around her.”

“Ella was known for her bold, brave, and kind heart as she served her chapter and her fellow classmates,” Martin Bertao, the president of the club, said in a message posted on X.

The other student who was killed was MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, an 18-year-old freshman majoring in biochemistry and neuroscience. He was helping a friend at a review session for an economics final when he was fatally shot, his sister said.

As a child, Umurzokov suffered a neurological condition that required surgery, and he later wore a back brace because of scoliosis, said Samira Umurzokova, noting that the family immigrated to the U.S. from Uzbekistan when she, her brother and sister were young.

“He had so many hardships in his life, and he got into this amazing school and tried so hard to follow through with the promise he made when was 7 years old,” she told the AP by phone Monday.

The shooting scene lacked cameras

The release of the person of interest, who was taken into custody early Sunday at a hotel outside of Providence, left law enforcement without a known suspect.

“We have a murderer out there,” state Attorney General Peter Neronha said.

Authorities said one of the reasons they lacked video of the shooter was because Brown’s engineering building doesn’t have many cameras.

Providence was no longer on lockdown and the city’s schools were open Monday. But some colleges and universities, including in Rhode Island and some Ivy League schools, were increasing security in light of the attack. Yale said extra security would be in place for Hanukkah celebrations.

Questions are raised about campus security

The shooting occurred as final exams were underway at Brown, one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious schools.

Investigators were not immediately sure how the shooter got inside the first-floor classroom.

The attack set off hours of chaos on campus and in the surrounding neighborhoods, as hundreds of officers searched for the shooter. Many students barricaded their rooms and hid behind furniture and bookshelves.

Li Ding, a Rhode Island School of Design student who is on a dance team at Brown, was upset that there wasn’t better security on campus.

“The fact that we’re in such a surveillance state but that wasn’t used correctly at all is just so deeply frustrating,” Ding said.

One of the nine wounded students was released from the hospital, Brown President Christina Paxson said Sunday. Seven others were in critical but stable condition, and one was in critical condition.

The mayor said he visited some wounded students and was inspired by their courage. “The resilience that these survivors showed and shared with me, is frankly pretty overwhelming,” Smiley said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group