Search continues for person of interest in Rostraver woman’s murder

ROSTRAVER, Pa. — Investigators are continuing to search for the man they are calling a person of interest in the murder of 24-year-old Jennah Seibert of Rostraver.

Monday, investigators released surveillance video from inside a Monongahela gas station, showing the person of interest after police said Seibert was murdered at her home on Lenity School Road. Her black Lexus SUV was also stolen and later recovered in Monongahela. In the video, the man is wearing all dark clothing. His face is partially covered with a hat.

“In the video of the individual, he has some tattoos on his hands - pay attention to that,” Ronald Zona, the Chief Detective for the Westmoreland County DA’s Office said. “Pay attention to his walk and his face.”

Jennah Seibert shared so many aspects of her life on social media. She posted silly TikTok’s with her fiancé, Bryan Murray, and posted about their future wedding. She recently started a new job as the Director of Talent Acquisition for the Cuddy Group, a local employment agency. Friends say she had so much to look forward to.

All of Seibert’s dreams were shattered Friday, April 11, when investigators say she was killed. Sources tell Channel 11 it appears as though she had been shot.

Jennah and her fiancé went to the Christian Center Church. The two volunteered in the cafe and for vacation bible school. The church said Jennah was murdered in her sleep after someone broke in.

It’s a crime that has rattled the community.

“You wonder why,” Ellen Palmer of New Eagle said.

“People are afraid, they said they’re keeping their doors locked,” Nancy Amati of Donora added.

Investigators are asking families who live in Rostraver, Donora and Monongahela to check their surveillance cameras to see if they spot the black Lexus GX550 that was stolen by the person of interest seen on security cameras, specifically from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Friday.

“She was so beautiful,” Amati said. “I didn’t know her, but you could just tell on the outside who she was.”

Seibert was also a member of the Mon Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce.

She had three stepchildren and treated her beloved niece like her own.

