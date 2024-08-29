Local

Search underway for missing Butler County teenager

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Tanner Crowe - WPXI Tanner Crowe - WPXI

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Butler County are looking for a missing teenager.

Tanner Crowe, 17, has been missing since 10 p.m. Wednesday from Nursery Lane.

Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook said there is a active search for him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100.

