Search underway for missing Butler County teenager

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Butler County are looking for a missing teenager.
Tanner Crowe, 17, has been missing since 10 p.m. Wednesday from Nursery Lane.
Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook said there is a active search for him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100.
