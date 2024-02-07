Wanted man flees from officers, sparking police search near Century III Mall

There was a large police presence near the old Century III Mall Wednesday afternoon while the police searched for a wanted man.

The Jefferson Hills Police Department on Facebook said officers were searching for Thomas Hanbury, 32, who has multiple outstanding warrants and ran from police earlier on Wednesday.

The Jefferson Hills Police Chief Ronald Dziezgowski Jr. confirms the search has been discontinued at this point. Dziezgowski thinks Hanbury is still in the area.

If you see Hanbury, call 911 immediately and provide dispatchers with his location.





