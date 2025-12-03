Search warrant executed following shooting at Washington Community Club

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A search warrant was executed at the Washington Community Club to obtain surveillance video following a shooting on Thanksgiving.

Early Thursday morning, officers responded to the area of 127 North Main Street for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, Washington Police said they had made several attempts to obtain surveillance footage from the club to help identify those involved.

Police said that after receiving “limited cooperation,” detectives obtained a court-authorized search warrant for the club. On Tuesday, authorities executed the warrant and got the surveillance video, which is now being reviewed.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the City of Washington Police Department.

Last week, Washington Mayor JoJo Burgess said that the suspected shooter is someone who had been removed from the club earlier in the night. He said it is believed to be an isolated incident.

In October, there was a shooting in the alley next to the Washington Community Club. That’s where a 20-year-old man was killed, and a man in his 30s was seriously hurt.

“Your cooperation is vital in helping ensure the safety of our community,” the department said in a release. ”We thank the public for their continued support."

The City of Washington Police Department are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information related to this incident to please reach out to the City of Washington Police Department through comments/messaging on their Facebook page.

You can also call the confidential tip line at 724-223-4108 or the detectives unit at 724-223-4225.

