Second man charged in connection with disappearance, death of 17-year-old girl in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Police have charged a second person in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Uniontown City Police looking for missing teen girl

Kaitlin Whoolery disappeared in 2023 after absconding from a drug treatment facility.

Investigators said she likely overdosed on drugs and died at the Heritage Inn in Uniontown.

On Friday, they charged Vincent Cossell who they say admitted to burying Whoolery in a shallow grave at a property in North Union Township.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>>Remains found in North Union Township identified as missing 17-year-old girl

Charges include hindering apprehension, endangering the welfare of children, concealing the death of a child, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Earlier this week, police also charged Derrick Bradley.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Charges filed more than year after 17-year-old girl’s body found in Fayette County

According to court documents, Cossell told police that he, Bradley and Whoolery rented a room at a Uniontown hotel, where they were later joined by an unidentified fourth person.

Cossell said he and Bradley left the room for a bit, and when they returned, Whoolery was dead. Cossell said he performed CPR without success, records say.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group