Uniontown City Police looking for missing teen girl

UNIONTOWN CITY, Pa. — Police in Fayette County are asking for the public’s help finding a teen girl.

On Saturday, The Uniontown City Police Department said they are looking for Kaitlyn Whoolery, 17.

Whoolery was last seen leaving 140 Oakland Avenue on Nov. 23.

She is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 115 pounds.

Whoolery was last seen wearing a black hoodie, crocs and jeans. She has a nose piercing and a black bead necklace that says “Blake.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Uniontown City Police Department at 724-430-2929 or 911. All information provided can be submitted confidentially.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group