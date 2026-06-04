Second Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to paying people overseas to make animal torture videos

A second man from Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty to paying people overseas to create animal torture videos.

The Department of Justice shared information on Thursday, saying Hugh T. Campbell paid people in Indonesia to create “animal crush” videos involving monkeys.

Campbell pleaded guilty in court in Cincinnati on Thursday.

Investigators said those videos show acts of extreme violence and sexual abuse against the animals.

Campbell worked with co-conspirators to receive those videos and send money over encrypted channels, authorities said. According to court documents, Campbell was said to have commented that the videos were “awesome” and “nice and gruesome” in those chats.

Joseph Garrett Buckland, 44, of Mt. Pleasant, pleaded guilty to the same crime in April. At this time, officials have not confirmed if the two men are part of the same group or if the incidents are related.

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