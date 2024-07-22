Secret Service director to testify before Congress Monday on Trump rally shooting

WASHINGTON — Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is expected to testify before Congress on Monday on the shooting at former President Trump’s rally in Butler last week.

The Biden administration has directed an independent review of security at the rally. The Homeland Security Department’s inspector general has opened three investigations and congressional committees have launched others as calls mount for Cheatle to resign.

Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle will be in Washington Monday covering the new details that emerge during the hearing.

Cheatle and the Secret Service are under scrutiny following the assassination attempt on Trump, which killed former fire chief Corey Comperatore and left 3 others injured, including Trump. Lawmakers and others across the political spectrum are questioning how a gunman could get so close to the Republican presidential nominee when he was supposed to be carefully guarded.

The agency has acknowledged it had previously turned down Trump campaign’s request for additional resources in recent years but the Secret Service said none of the requests were tied to the Butler rally and that additional resources were given to that event.

Details are still unfolding from that day, including the steps taken by the Secret Service and local authorities to secure a building that the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, climbed within an estimated 147 yards (135 meters) of where Trump was speaking.

The Associated Press has contributed to this story.

