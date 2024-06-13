Section of Boulevard of the Allies to close this weekend for construction

A weekend closure of the northbound Boulevard of Allies (Route 885) in Pittsburgh will occur Friday night, June 14, through Monday morning, June 17, weather permitting.
The inbound lanes will close to traffic between McDevitt Place and Jumonville Street from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning. Additionally, the ramp from Fifth Avenue to northbound Boulevard of the Allies and westbound I-376 will close at the same time. Traffic will be detoured.
Northbound Boulevard of the Allies to I-579
- From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue
- Turn left onto Fifth Avenue
- Turn right onto Grant Street
- Turn right onto Seventh Avenue
- Take the ramp to North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard
- Bear left toward North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard
- Stay left and take the ramp toward North 579 Veterans Bridge
Northbound Boulevard of the Allies to the Liberty Bridge
- From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue
- Turn left onto Fifth Avenue
- Turn left onto Diamond Street
- Turn left onto Sixth Avenue
- Continue straight onto the Crosstown Boulevard
- Follow the Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge
Northbound Boulevard of the Allies ramp to westbound I-376
- From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue
- Turn left onto Fifth Avenue
- Turn left onto Ross Street
- Turn right onto First Avenue
- Turn left onto Grant Street
- From Grant Street, take the ramp to West I-376 toward the Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport
Fifth Avenue to Northbound Boulevard of the Allies
- Continue on Fifth Avenue past the closed ramp
- Turn left onto Fifth Avenue
- Turn left onto Ross Street
- Turn right onto First Avenue
- Turn left onto Grant Street
Crews will conduct bridge deck overlay work.
Additionally, the eastbound I-376 (Parkway East) ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) will close to traffic from 9 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning for bridge painting, bearing replacement, bridge work and other miscellaneous construction activities. Ramp traffic will be detoured.
Eastbound I-376 (Parkway East) Ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A)
- From eastbound (outbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp
- Continue through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel
- Take the ramp to Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77)
- Bear right toward Swissvale
- Turn left onto Monongahela Avenue
- Turn left onto South Braddock Avenue
- Take the ramp toward West 376
- Follow westbound (inbound) I-376 through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel
- Take the ramp to North 885 Oakland (Exit 73B) to Bates Street
- Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)
- Turn right onto Craft Avenue
Preservation work on two mainline Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies bridges and several ramps at the interchange are included in this $35.41 million project. Work will include bridge deck repairs and overlays, expansion dam replacements, steel superstructure and substructure repairs, bearing replacements, full painting, concrete substructure repairs, downspout replacements, drainage repairs, signing and pavement parking upgrades and other miscellaneous construction activities.
