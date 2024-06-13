Section of Boulevard of the Allies to close this weekend for construction

A weekend closure of the northbound Boulevard of Allies (Route 885) in Pittsburgh will occur Friday night, June 14, through Monday morning, June 17, weather permitting.

The inbound lanes will close to traffic between McDevitt Place and Jumonville Street from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning. Additionally, the ramp from Fifth Avenue to northbound Boulevard of the Allies and westbound I-376 will close at the same time. Traffic will be detoured.

Northbound Boulevard of the Allies to I-579

From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

Turn right onto Grant Street

Turn right onto Seventh Avenue

Take the ramp to North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard

Bear left toward North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard

Stay left and take the ramp toward North 579 Veterans Bridge

Northbound Boulevard of the Allies to the Liberty Bridge

From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

Turn left onto Diamond Street

Turn left onto Sixth Avenue

Continue straight onto the Crosstown Boulevard

Follow the Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge

Northbound Boulevard of the Allies ramp to westbound I-376

From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

Turn left onto Ross Street

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Street

From Grant Street, take the ramp to West I-376 toward the Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

Fifth Avenue to Northbound Boulevard of the Allies

Continue on Fifth Avenue past the closed ramp

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

Turn left onto Ross Street

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Street

Crews will conduct bridge deck overlay work.

Additionally, the eastbound I-376 (Parkway East) ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) will close to traffic from 9 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning for bridge painting, bearing replacement, bridge work and other miscellaneous construction activities. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Eastbound I-376 (Parkway East) Ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A)

From eastbound (outbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp

Continue through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel

Take the ramp to Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77)

Bear right toward Swissvale

Turn left onto Monongahela Avenue

Turn left onto South Braddock Avenue

Take the ramp toward West 376

Follow westbound (inbound) I-376 through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel

Take the ramp to North 885 Oakland (Exit 73B) to Bates Street

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)

Turn right onto Craft Avenue

Preservation work on two mainline Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies bridges and several ramps at the interchange are included in this $35.41 million project. Work will include bridge deck repairs and overlays, expansion dam replacements, steel superstructure and substructure repairs, bearing replacements, full painting, concrete substructure repairs, downspout replacements, drainage repairs, signing and pavement parking upgrades and other miscellaneous construction activities.

