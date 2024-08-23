Security guard fires shot during scuffle with man outside Marshall-Shadeland grocery store

PITTSBURGH — A guard at a grocery store in Marshall-Shadeland fired a shot during a scuffle with a man.

Officers were called to Kuhn’s Market on the 1100 block of Highwood Street for reports of shots fired at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Police spoke to a longtime security guard when they arrived. He told them a man was being verbally abusive to staff and he escorted him out.

The guard said the man then got into his vehicle and began manipulating a gun under his seat. The man then got out of the vehicle and approached the guard where the two got into an argument.

During the dispute, the guard drew his firearm. Police say the guard feared the man was armed. A scuffle broke out between the two of them. At one point, the man got a grip on the guard’s gun. In response, the guard fired a shot and the man let go.

The guard said he then holstered his gun and fired a pepper gun at the man who took off in his vehicle.

The man was last seen driving a light green Subaru hatchback with a woman in the passenger seat.

Officers searched the area but did not find the man. The investigation is ongoing.

