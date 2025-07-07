See inside this English Tudor-style manor in Upper St. Clair that’s for sale for $2.7M

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — An English Tudor-style manor is currently for sale in Upper St. Clair for $2.7 million.

The property, located at 1909 Highgate Rd., is listed for sale with Lauren Ganoe of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. It totals over 0.9 acres in size, and the home, an English Tudor-style manor built in 1936, has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one partial bathroom. The property is adjacent to the historic Gilfillan Farm.

The home features stained glass windows, hardwood flooring and intricate millwork throughout. On the first floor, both the dining area and the family room open to flagstone patios. Both rooms also flow into the chef’s kitchen. The primary suite is located on the first floor, and it includes a den with a cathedral ceiling and access to the gardens, as well as a spa-like bath with a walk-in shower and dual dressing rooms.

