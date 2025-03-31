See inside this lakefront home in Gibsonia that’s for sale for over $3.3M (photos)

A lakefront home is currently for sale in Gibsonia for over $3.3 million.

The home is located at 535 Macleod Dr., and it is listed for sale with Emily Wilhelm and Eric Tangradi of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty. It has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. It is situated on a 0.95-acre lot.

Each of the five bedrooms include walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms. The kitchen includes an induction stovetop, dual ovens, a steam oven, a built-in coffee maker and two dishwashers. The two-story great room features a wall of windows and a peninsula fireplace.

