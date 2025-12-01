See’s Candies opens holiday pop-up shop in Pittsburgh area

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — See’s Candies has opened a Holiday Gifting Center pop-up shop at the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon in Pittsburgh, offering a selection of their classic and seasonal sweets until Dec. 24.

The pop-up shop provides Pittsburgh-area residents with easy access to See’s beloved treats, including signature boxed chocolates, Peanut Brittle, Toffee-ettes and more, just in time for the holiday season.

“We’re excited to bring the See’s experience to local communities as we continue expanding our presence,” said Pat Egan, president & CEO of See’s Candies.

The seasonal location aims to create sweet moments and holiday memories for visitors, featuring a curated assortment of See’s classic and seasonal favorites.

Customers can enjoy the same warm service and handcrafted taste that has made See’s a cherished American favorite for over a century.

The shop is open Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with reduced hours on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group