Semi-truck crashes into creek in Amwell Township; 1 person injured

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A semi-truck crashed into a creek in Amwell Township late Friday night.

According to Washington County 911, the crash happened just before midnight on I-79.

A viewer told Channel 11 that part of the tractor-trailer landed in Little Ten Mile Creek.

One person was injured in the crash. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

Dispatch told Channel 11 that nothing spilled into the creek from the crash.

