Sen. John Fetterman appears on Time cover; discusses mental health with news magazine

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

John Fetterman Congress Returns To Capitol Hill Including Senators McConnell And Fetterman After Long Absences WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) waves to reporters as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol on April 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. Fetterman is returning to the Senate following six weeks of treatment for clinical depression. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Sen. John Fetterman isn’t new to covers, having appeared on New York Magazine in October.

This time, it’s Time, and the junior senator from Pennsylvania — on the Aug. 14 edition — is in one of his signature hoodies. The headline, “Out of the Darkness: The Untold Story of Senator John Fetterman’s Battle with Depression,” gives a hint of the content inside; a look at Fetterman’s political journey as well as his treatment for mental health, which he shared with the public.

Fetterman, 53, checked himself into a Washington, D.C., hospital for clinical depression in February, less than a year after having a stroke days before the May 2022 primary election.

Fetterman drew praise for being honest about his struggles.

“In every single city and town and rural community there is someone struggling with mental health,” said Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith. “If they see somebody else, like John, saying, ‘OK, I need to get medical care,’ that can be important to people.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

