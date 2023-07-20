Sen. John Fetterman appears on Time cover; discusses mental health with news magazine

Sen. John Fetterman isn’t new to covers, having appeared on New York Magazine in October.

This time, it’s Time, and the junior senator from Pennsylvania — on the Aug. 14 edition — is in one of his signature hoodies. The headline, “Out of the Darkness: The Untold Story of Senator John Fetterman’s Battle with Depression,” gives a hint of the content inside; a look at Fetterman’s political journey as well as his treatment for mental health, which he shared with the public.

Fetterman, 53, checked himself into a Washington, D.C., hospital for clinical depression in February, less than a year after having a stroke days before the May 2022 primary election.

Fetterman drew praise for being honest about his struggles.

“In every single city and town and rural community there is someone struggling with mental health,” said Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith. “If they see somebody else, like John, saying, ‘OK, I need to get medical care,’ that can be important to people.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

