Sen. McCormick tours Pittsburgh-based space technology developer headquarters

PITTSBURGH — Senator Dave McCormick walked around Astrobotic’s headquarters on the North Side with the company’s CEO, John Thornton, on Monday.

The senator said he believes the technology being made there could be beneficial for the Pittsburgh area.

“Space offers enormous opportunity for the country and there’s an enormous investment going in there, and Pennsylvania ... is at the center of that,” McCormick said.

During his tour, he asked about Griffin: Astrobotic’s lunar lander. They’re targeting the end of the year to land Griffin on the moon.

“We’re going to be developing lunar infrastructure to put power on the Moon,” Thornton said.

Two years ago, Channel 11 spoke exclusively to Thornton shortly after Astrobotic’s Peregrine launched and headed for the Moon’s surface, but had to turn around and come back because it started losing propellant.

Thornton said they’d be using the successes and failures of that mission to develop Griffin.

“I’m excited about what you’re doing,” McCormick said. “This kind of industry and this kind of growth is really critical for America, but it’s also critical for Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania is uniquely positioned for this moment.”

And today, McCormick said federal and state governments should want to help with that, not hinder.

“I view my job as working with great business leaders and others in the public sector to make sure those building blocks exist. I think if those building blocks exist, Pennsylvania is going to thrive,” McCormick said.

