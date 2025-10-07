Seneca Valley School District proposes $165 million project, some parents concerned about taxes

HARMONY, Pa. — Renderings from the Seneca Valley School District website show what the new $165-million intermediate high school construction project would look like once it’s finished.

It would add 43 new classrooms, 12 science labs and a biotechnology lab, a new 1,600-seat performing arts center, renovated gyms, cafeteria, and auditorium and include outdoor classrooms, green spaces, and campus accessibility.

But some are worried about the hefty price tag.

“Quite simply, there’s going to be an exponential increase in taxes; anybody that’s capable of doing a mathematical calculation should be able to see that,” said Jack McMillin, who lives in the district.

He’s been working with two other residents who have started petitions online urging the school board to reconsider.

“With the additional money that’s going to be borrowed for the construction of this project, it will take the Seneca Valley debt structure to over $250-million. That’s a quarter billion dollars, and that’s, I don’t believe that’s sustainable,” he said.

The school board has a work session on Monday night. The district told Channel 11 in a statement that this project is not on the agenda, but they are accepting public comment until Wednesday.

The district’s statement reads, “On September 8, 2025, residents of the Seneca Valley School District were invited to attend and speak during a public hearing regarding a new academic wing and renovations to the Intermediate High School and Performing Arts Center/Auditorium. We have been made aware of an online petition expressing concerns about the project. However, as is often the case with online petitions, we are unable to verify that all names are real or actual residents who live within our district. Our School Board will continue to accept written comments regarding the project until October 8 and values all input as part of the decision-making process.”

Residents addressed the school board during a meeting on Monday night.

“This school board’s legacy will be remembered for encumbering the Seneca Valley school taxpayers with the largest debt and highest tax rates in Butler County to build a Taj Mahal when all that was needed were some additional classrooms,” one parent said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group