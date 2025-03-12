Sephora to open new store in Pittsburgh’s Strip District Terminal this summer

PITTSBURGH — Sephora, the France-based brand of cosmetics and personal care products that has expand to more than 2,700 stores in 35 countries throughout the world, is ready to tuck in a new store between a plant shop and an exercise studio at the Strip District Terminal.

Chicago-based McCaffery Interests announced the latest newcomer to the Smallman Street redevelopment that is expected to open this summer in the former location of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, for which a local franchise closed abruptly last June.

According to an announcement, McCaffery expects the new Sephora store to serve a growing population in the surrounding neighborhood with a shopping staple, with the retailer offering a specialty store selection of makeup, skincare, hair and fragrances.





